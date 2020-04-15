Rapper Meek Mill accepted fanatics mogul Michael Rubin's new viral digital fundraising campaign called the "all-in challenge" for top stars and athletes.

ATLANTA — Celebrities around the globe are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in their own communities, and now some stars are getting creative by starting their own social media challenges.

Rapper Meek Mill accepted fanatics mogul Michael Rubin's new viral digital fundraising campaign called the "all-in challenge" for top stars and athletes, as well as business tycoons, to help during the pandemic.

Mill will be auctioning off his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom and now he is nominating Floyd Mayweather, Lebron James and James Harden to join the challenge.

“I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelRubin. Go to the link in my bio to get in on the auction & bid on my own 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom that I’m putting up to help feed the hungry and those who need it during this wild time. Also, James Harden @KingJames @floydmayweather I challenge you to be ALL IN,” Mill wrote in an Instagram post.

“THIS MY BABY IMA MISSSSSSSS YOUUUUUUUUUU 😘😘😘😍😍😍😍😍 papers signed!! #donated “ my dream car that motivated me to chase success!! #allinchallenge Yeah I be snapping with helping people too,” Mill added.

The challenge asks the VIP's to put up a cherished possession of theirs, or a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience to raise funds for a number of food aid charities.

So far, comedian Kevin Hart has donated a speaking part in his next film and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has put up a one-day contract to play for the team.



Other donations so far include a chance to throw out the first pitch at the next World Series and a chance to co-host a show with Ryan Seacrest.