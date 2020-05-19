Meadowcreek High School was among the 20 high schools announced as winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge and will be celebrated across MTV channels.

ATLANTA — A Georgia high school was chosen by MTV, Michelle Obama, and Jenna Bush Hager to celebrate prom virtual style for a good cause.

Meadowcreek High School in Norcross was among the 20 high schools announced as winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge and will be celebrated across MTV channels this week.

MTV and 'When We All Vote' is hosting a virtual prom event for the Class of 2020, as many proms and graduations have all been canceled due to COVID-19.

The campaign also focuses on another important milestone for young people this year: registering and voting in the national election in November.

Meadowcreek High School’s students and staff organized creative nonpartisan voter registration efforts on campus, including 'Woke Week' to celebrate registering to vote. 'When We All Vote' worked with librarian Cicely Lewiswho helped 11th graders Myli Zelaya and Ashley Casasola on their voter registration efforts.

The students also had the 'Vote Woke Challenge' where students received prizes after sharing the importance of voting via social media, bringing a friend to register to vote, registering to vote, or agreeing to drive someone to the polls for voting.

During a private Zoom call, 'When We All Vote' Co-Chair Michelle Obama surprised the 20 student leaders from the 20 winning high schools. The former First Lady congratulated the students for efforts and impact on this year’s upcoming election.

Obama then shared news about the 24-hour star-studded MTV event bringing students from across the country together to celebrate their accomplishments..

2020 Prom Challenge Winners Include:

Dobson High School - Mesa, AZ

Western School of Science & Technology - Phoenix, AZ

Norte Vista High School - Riverside, CA

Compton Early College High School - Compton, CA

Community Charter Early College High School - Lake View Terrace, CA

Thurgood Marshall Academy PCHS - Washington, DC

Hialeah Gardens HS - Hialeah Gardens, FL

Meadowcreek High School - Norcross, GA

TF North High School - Calumet City, IL

Muchin College Prep - Chicago, IL

Communication and Media Arts High School - Detroit, MI

Cass Technical High School - Detroit, MI

John F. Kennedy High School - Winston - Salem, NC

R.J. Reynolds High School - Winston - Salem, NC

Valley High School - Las Vegas, NV

STEM Academy at Showalter - Chester, PA

Abraham Lincoln High School - Philadelphia, PA

Building 21 High School - Allentown, PA

Westbury High School - Houston, TX

Golda Meir High School - Milwaukee, WI

MTV’s Prom-a-thon will kick off on Friday with an all-day on-air takeover on MTV featuring prom-themed throwback movies and short-form original content highlighting the winning schools and students.

Following the takeover is the virtual prom party, which will live stream digitally at 9 p.m. on MTV YouTube.

Surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists will make the special night unforgettable, a rep from the network shared.

Check out our interview with students from Meadowcreek in the video player above.

