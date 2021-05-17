Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back."

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III.

In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back."

The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their album series at different times during the past three years and recently released the music video to their latest single "Straightenin" on Friday.

The announcement has been met with excitement with organizations such as The Atlanta Hawks, The Shaderoom, and The Bleacher Report reposting the news to their social media sites.

Culture, the first album in the series, was released on Jan. 26, 2017, followed by Culture II on Jan. 26, 2018.

The Culture installments have included a plethora of hit 100 entries such as "Bad and Boujee," "T-Shirt," "Slippery," "Walk It Talk It," Stir Fry, and many more, according to Billboard.

In 2018, the group tied with The Beatles for the most simultaneous Hot 100 entries amount from any group on the Billboard charts. The old record had been untouched for more than 50 years at that time.

Migos started their musical journey in Gwinnett County more than 10 years ago with their first major hit "Bando" taking over the airwaves and every party in 2012.

In a 2018 interview with Reporter Neima Abdulahi, Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee said he knew he wanted to sign Migos when he first heard their music. The music exec said he saw raw talent, star potential, and a brand he could help build. Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, OG Parker, Layton Greene are also members of Quality Control Music.