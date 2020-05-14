Micah Iverson advanced in the competition earning a place in the Top 9 for season 18 of The Voice's Live Show.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta performer and employee at a popular brewery has landed himself in the finals of the current season of NBC’s The Voice.

We first met Iverson a few weeks ago when he landed a spot on Kelly Clarkson’s Team Kelly.

“I love this already,” singer Kelly Clarkson said at the beginning of Iverson’s rendition of Kodaline’s “All I Want." She was the first judge to turn around for the singer.

Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton then turned around for Iverson.

Iverson, who revealed he is originally from Tokyo, Japan, is currently a bartender at Monday Night Brewing in Atlanta.

The company’s social media account posted well-wishes to the rising star.

“Not only does our beertender Micah pour a perfect pint, he also has perfect pitch. Or pipes. Or something like that, we didn't take music class in high school. Anyway, catch him tonight on NBC's The Voice to see if his dulcet tones make one of the judges turn around! We're secretly hoping it's that dreamy Nick Jonas,” the company posted in Facebook.

The alt-rock singer has a lot to be smiling about. Iverson had three out of four judges try to convince him to be under their leadership.

"I've won this show six times with rock artists, pop, with soul, R & B, country. People love the weirdness of someone like you, someone like me, teaming up breaking the rules," Shelton said. "Just pick me."

Clarkson, who had an all-female start to picking mentees on The Voice, said that Iverson became the first male on her squad.

"Thank you everyone for believing in me and bringing me this far. Thank you @kellyclarkson for being such a fantastic and supportive mentor. And thank you God for this unprecedented gift. Looks like we’ll get one last #MicahMondays #TeamKelly @nbcthevoice," Micah wrote in an Instagram post.