Moneybagg Yo's tour set to come to Atlanta this Fall

ATLANTA — Moneybagg Yo fans get ready because the rap star announced his tour last week and plans to come to Atlanta in the Fall.

According to a recent press release, the multi-platinum hip hop star is bringing his "A Gangsta's Pain" tour to ATL on October 1. He is scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Battery Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

The national tour will consist of 21 tour stops starting in Tampa, Florida with its only finale in Seattle, Washington. 'A Gangsta's Pain' will also stop in other major cities like D.C., New York, Dallas, Boston, Denver, and more.

Acts such as Fredo Bang, BIG30, Big Homiie G, Blacc Zacc, and TripStar are set to take part in the tour.

Tickets went on sale July 9 at 12 p.m. eastern at AGangstasPainTour.com. The tickets range from $55 to $135.70 (including fees).

Fans that can't make his tour can catch him at Rolling Loud Miami, Rolling Loud New York, Rolling Loud California, Summer Jam, and Jay-Z's Made In America festival.

According to Billboard.com, Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" peaked at 17, "Time Today" at 31, and "Wockesha" at 33.