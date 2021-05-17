More than 45 TV shows and movies are currently being made in Georgia right now

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things,” “Family Feud,” “Sweet Magnolias” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” are filming right now.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s TV and film production ecosystem is back in business with more than 45 TV shows and movies currently being made throughout the state, according to film office.

Just a few weeks ago, Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state's recently enacted law restricting voting access. However, the growing list of active productions continues to film in the state because of the tax incentive.

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things,” “Family Feud,” “Sweet Magnolias” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” are some of the popular productions currently being made throughout the area.

Here's a look at some of the productions that were shared in 11Alive's The A-Scene Facebook group.

Stranger Things

Residents in Georgia's Stockbridge area are getting the on-set treatment as cast and crew of the hit Netflix original series “Stranger Things” film upcoming scenes.

Scott Parsons shared photos of the exterior of the show’s fictional Hawkins High School with 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

“Stranger Things 4 set at the Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge. Lee St. is set to close,” Parsons wrote

“Fizzgig” is one of the working titles and yellow basecamp signs for the hit thriller.

Production for the highly anticipated installment of the sci-fi and horror series was halted last year when Netflix postponed all of its film and TV show productions due to the pandemic.

Family Feud

Production of the longtime-running TV game show Family Feud is now looking for local families to participate in tapings taking place in the coming weeks.

Steve Harvey continues to host the popular show that puts two families in a competition for a grand cash prize.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers are conducting casting for family contestants online. There are no local tryouts scheduled at this time.

In order to audition, producers say you must have five family members related by blood, marriage, or by legal adoption.

Hopefuls who want to apply must be at least age 15. Here are more details on what producers are looking for and how to audition.

Sweet Magnolias S2

If you loved Netflix’s hit series “Sweet Magnolias,” you are in for a second serving. Cast and crew have resumed filming the show’s upcoming second season in Georgia. Nikki Price, one of the active users in the A-Scene Facebook group shared a picture of the basecamp sign in Covington. The production alias and basecamp sign is “SM 2”.

Deadline reported actors Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone and Brandon Quinn upped to series regulars. The show is expected to kick off from a major cliffhanger from last season.

The Walking Dead

Crews are hard at work on the popular series "The Walking Dead,” which is coming to an end next year. The longtime zombie apocalypse television drama will end with an expanded two-year eleventh season that will span 24 episodes. There are currently 30 remaining episodes of the flagship series that will run through late 2022.

All seasons of the show have been filmed throughout Atlanta, and mainly in Senoia, Georgia, which has become “Walking Dead Country” for fans and tourists alike.

It’s become a true fan experience where fans can even drink the same coffee as some of their favorite actors who shoot in town.

The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas

Christmas came extra early in DeKalb, as crews began filming a holiday film at North DeKalb Mall.

Several users posted behind the scenes photos of crews filming “The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas” in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

“The Loud House,” which was recently greenlit for a sixth season, Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters give an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family.

As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud.

The holiday feature is expected to hit screens in November.

