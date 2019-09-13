ATLANTA — Fans heading to the 2019 Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park, it's time to plan out your weekend!

We already know it's going to be hot and humid, and with four stages -- and yes, plenty of conflicts between headlining acts -- you'll have to space out where you need to be when.

Saturday night's headliners, Cardi B and Panic! At The Disco will be performing at the same time at opposite sides of the park. Cardi B performs at the Roxy Stage Presented by Verizon not far from the 12th Street Gate from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., while Panic! At The Disco will be on the Salesforce Stage over by Park Tavern from 9:30 to 11 pm.

Their lead-ins: Lizzo on the Roxy Stage and Charlie Puth on the Salesforce Stage also conflict -- Lizzo performs from 8 to 9, while Charlie Puth is on stage from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Click here to enlarge the map to the stages and other park venues pictured below.

Sunday night's headliners have similar conflicts. Vampire Weekend will be on the Roxy Stage Presented by Verizon from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Travis Scott will be on the Salesforce Stage from 9 to 10 p.m. Their lead-ins also conflict with each other -- Leon Bridges is on the Roxy Stage from 6:30 to 7:30 and Billie Eilish is on the Salesforce Stage from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Notable Saturday performances:

Charlie Puth 7:30 - 8:30

Lizzo - 8 - 9

Panic! At The Disco - 9:30 - 11

Cardi B - 10 - 11

Notable Sunday performances:

Leon Bridges - 6:30 - 7:30

Billie Eilish - 7 - 8

Vampire Weekend - 8:30 - 10

Travis Scott - 9 - 10

Other notable performers include: Lord Huron, Tash Sultana, Kali Uchis, Walk The Moon, Quinn XCII, Banks, Local Natives, MØ, Jaden Smith and Sigrid.

Two-day general admission tickets are still available for $165. Additional ticket upgrades are available.

