Music Midtown requiring full COVID vaccination or negative test result for attendance

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's most popular music events is requiring people to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test result to attend.

Music Midtown posted the requirements on Instagram in what appears to be a now-deleted post on Wednesday evening, stating the safety of "patrons and our staff is number one priority."

However, the same message was reposted around 7:40 p.m.

COVID cases in Georgia have been surging in the Peach State with the Delta variant now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S.

The festival is coming back for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, which halted many of the world's popular events and travel.

Now, according to the information page on the event website, organizers of the annual festival said anyone who wants to attend the festivities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Patrons who are not fully vaccinated must have a negative test result within 72 hours of their first day attending. The website states the last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Friday, Sept. 3. The festival is set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19.

It appears that Music Midtown is following several large-scale music events across the nation which have announced similar new COVID entry requirements, including Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago and Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

Organizers released further information on the website of how people must prove their vaccination status or test results, stating on the information page that attendees must bring a mask and a printed copy of their vaccine card, vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test.

According to the website, the festival "strongly encourages" vaccination, and they're also asking that unvaccinated people wear a mask at all times. The lineup, which was released in June, features a wide range of artists headlining the two-day event, including Maroon 5, 21 Savage, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers.

Over 30 artists spanning several music genres are set to hit four stages in Piedmont Park for the event. Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, 24K Goldn, and Tierra Whack are among the rising hip-hop artist scheduled for the event. Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Bleachers, Yungblud, and more will also perform.