Ticketholders for the 2020 music festival will automatically be valid for the new date.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most highly-anticipated music festivals is rescheduled until next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Music Midtown has been rescheduled to September 18-19, 2021, organizers said in a statement.

Ticketholders for the 2020 music festival will automatically be valid for the new date.

While the team behind Music Midtown say they hope attendees will hold on to their tickets until next fall, requests for refunds will begin June 16.

The announcement says that refunds will be issued within 30 days of the request date. You can check out the refund site here.

“We understand that as a community some of us are facing challenging times; we hear you, we care about you, and know that our hearts are with you. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, we are now offering the opportunity to request a full refund,” a rep for Music Midtown wrote.

PHOTOS: Music Midtown 2019 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6