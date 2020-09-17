NeNe Leakes is not returning to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The reality TV star revealed to her Instagram followers that she won’t be coming back to the show, as producers have started filming Season 13.

NeNe Leakes is saying goodbye to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The reality TV star revealed to her Instagram followers that she won’t be coming back to the show, as producers have started filming season 13 in Georgia.

“Protecting my peace is of the utmost importance to me. Fighting for Black women's rights is a passion of mine! Head on over to my YouTube and listen closely! I love you,” Leakes wrote in the caption of her video post.

In the video, Leakes reflected on her time as an original cast member of the unscripted hit Bravo TV series, and wished the other cast members Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Kandi-Burruss-Tucker good luck.

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of “Watch What Happens Live,” called Leakes “an icon of the genre” in an Instagram tribute moments after Leakes announced her exit from the show.

“Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again,” Cohen wrote.

This departure is not her first for the series, and some speculate the move is more of a hiatus. Leakes has left the cast and come back twice during its run.