For the first time ever, Netflix is offering viewers a chance to stream content for free

Titles including the Georgia-produced 'Stranger Things,' 'Love is Blind,' 'When They See Us,' 'Boss Baby,' and 'Bird Box' are currently available to view for free.

ATLANTA — Popular streaming service Netflix is offering a free-to-watch page for potential customers.

For the first time ever, users won’t have to register and subscribe, they can just press play and watch.

Earlier this year, Netflix experimented with offering viewers a chance to watch the sequel for “P.S. I Still Love You.”

Along with its primary competitor in the streaming marketplace, Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix currently offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and more on thousands of internet-connected devices.

To access the Netflix free content page, viewers can go to https://www.netflix.com/watch-free.