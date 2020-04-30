The 47-year-old Academy Award-winning actress just donated breathing monitors to both hospitals in Alabama, where she is from, and New York.

ATLANTA — Georgia filmed movie “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer is doing her part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old Academy Award-winning actress just donated breathing monitors to both hospitals in Alabama, where she is from, and New York.

We spotted photos from the happy doctors on her Instagram page. She also took the opportunity to ask urged her fans to provide relief where they could.

“I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time. Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much-needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients,” Spencer wrote.

The “Self-Made: Madame CJ Walker” actress says the monitors detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns.

“With the understanding that respiration is one of the earliest indicators of illness, Miku’s breathing monitoring can indicate potential onset before other symptoms present,” she added.

Spencer spent more time last year in Georgia as she worked alongside Melissa McCarthy in an upcoming feature film.

TF” was the basecamp sign for “Thunder Force,” an upcoming American superhero comedy film directed and written by Ben Falcone.

This is the first time two plus-size women will star as superheroes. “Thunder Force” is expected to be released on Netflix this year.

