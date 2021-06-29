One Musicfest returns | Here's the lineup

ONE Musicfest is going down Oct 9th and 10th at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA — One Musicfest is back for 2021 and organizers released the lineup Tuesday morning. H.E.R, Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, and Ty Dolla $ign will headline the event.

The festival was canceled last year after the coronavirus pandemic halted most of the world's extracurricular activities and travel.

More than 27 artists from a multitude of music genres are set to hit the One Musicfest stages. Lucky Daye, Kirk Franklin, Fabo, Crime Mob, Masego, Tiana Major9, Young Dolph, Amerie, and more are also set to grace the stages.

ONE Musicfest is going down Oct 9 and 10 at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. People may enter through the gates at 235 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta, 30303.

The festival begins at noon on both days and ends at 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday.

We are excited to finally announce this year’s line-up 🔥🔥🚀🚀

ONE Musicfest welcomes H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox and TONS more‼️🔥🔥

Tickets are going fast 🎟🎟💨💨Hit https://t.co/qs3KtRkhZO and lock in TODAY! ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/nOuZSWM4aA — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) June 29, 2021

The festival is happening rain or shine and it is a completely outdoor venue.

Those who have Platinum, VIP, and OMF Hospitality tent tickets will be able to chill in tented areas.

Parking is very limited, so rideshare services, MARTA, ATL Streetcar are encouraged. Specific directional instructions for MARTA and ATL Streetcar can be found on the website.