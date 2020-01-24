ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey stopped by Southwest Atlanta's iconic Busy Bee Cafe for lunch on Friday, with cameras in tow.

She was there, one day ahead of her appearance at State Farm Arena as part of her 2020 Vision Tour stop at State Farm Arena with Dwayne Johnson.

On Friday at the Busy Bee, she not only visited with staff and patrons but also enjoyed servings from the Busy Bee's menu.

The Southwest Atlanta soul food landmark, which has been open since 1947, now has a partnership with WW, and includes some favorites on their menu -- including haddock fillets baked in lemon herb butter sauce over yellow rice.

Oprah is partnering with WW for her arena tour, which she has titled Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus.

"My hope is to make 2020 the year of transformation for you -- mind, body and spirit," she said. "Say goodbye to procrastination, denial, feeling stuck and wishing for a better life."

Her tour started in Fort Lauderdale in early January and is continuing through early March, and includes upcoming stops in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, Dallas on Feb.15, San Francisco on Feb. 22, Los Angeles on Feb. 29 and Denver on Mar. 7.

