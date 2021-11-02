Outkast's Big Boi honored by City of East Point with key to the city, proclamation

Big Boi attended Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School in East Point, Georgia where he met Andre Benjamin and formed Outkast.

EAST POINT, Ga. — One of Atlanta’s very own was honored in celebration of Black History Month Wednesday night.

The Mayor and City Council of East Point presented Hip Hop legend Antwan “Big Boi” Patton with the city's 2021 Global Icon Award.

The honor comes from Big Boi’s “contributions to the music industry and elevation of the City of East Point,” according to a release.

Patton attended Tri-Cities High School in East Point, where he met Andre Benjamin, better known as Andre 3000, and formed the iconic rap group Outkast.

This dynamic duo has blessed the musical charts with six studio albums. Patton has also worked with legendary artists such as Carlos Santana and Beyoncé.

Big Boi represented the City of Atlanta during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to his musical catalog, he also makes time to serve the community through his non-profit, the Big Kidz Foundation, which supports at-risk youth in Atlanta.

During the live stream presentation, the hitmaker received the Key to the City and a proclamation making Feb. 10, 2021 as Antwan “Big Boi” Patton Day in the City of East Point.

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham also presented “Big Boi” with a portrait created by artist Ashley Daramola, founder and CEO of ArtzyBella in East Point, Georgia. Friend and fellow Hip Hop legend CeeLo Green, from the iconic rap group Goodie Mob, was also in attendance to support Patton receiving his award.

“It is an honor and a privilege to celebrate the legacy of Antwan “Big Boi” Patton here in the City of East Point,” Ingraham said in a release. “His musical contributions have made a lasting impact around the world and put a spotlight on the City of East Point. Big Boi’s success is not only a representation of Black History, but American History as well.”

This event was organized by the office of Ward A City Councilman Lance Robertson to recognize the contributions of African Americans who have been instrumental in the City of East Point for Black History Month.