Oscar-nominated comedian Owen Wilson supports Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — A famous actor made an appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

He wasn't crashing a wedding, Owen Wilson dropped in on a different event instead — an Atlanta United soccer match against Los Angeles Football Club.

Atlanta United president Darren Eales posted a picture of him with the Oscar-nominated comedian at the game on Twitter. Wilson was rooting for the home team. He is pictured sporting Atlanta United gear.

"At half time today Owen Wilson promised me an @atlutd win! So he’s welcome back to MBS repping the 5 Stripes anytime he likes!" Eales wrote.

Atlanta was able to secure a win for the city against LAFC after Josef Martínez scored the only goal just 60 seconds into the second half.

"17s were amazing again! Kept our team going in the second half and helped us grind out a huge win! Thank you! #UniteandConquer," Eales wrote.

