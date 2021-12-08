Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight headline grand opening of Stockbridge Amphitheater

The grand opening will be September 25 at 7 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Musical legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will be headlining the opening night ceremony for the Stockbridge Amphitheater on September 25.

According to a release, tickets for the show will be available no later than August 30.

The new 3,200-seat amphitheater will be the first of its kind in Henry County. The "Godmother of Soul" and "Empress of Soul" will be gracing the stage along with other artists for the official grand opening.