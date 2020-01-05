The "Circles" singer is using the celebrity fan platform community to find causes that his fans support.

ATLANTA — Coming off of a performance that helped raise more than $800,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts, singer Post Malone is now asking his fans to help him donate up to $1 million to a charity of their choosing.



The "Circles" singer is using the celebrity fan platform community to find causes that his fans support.



The charities benefit COVID-19 relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans and more. Just call (817) 270-6440.



Earlier in the week, the performer honored 90s grunge group Nirvana on YouTube.

Back in March, Malone performed at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.