'Powerpuff Girls' live action series is getting 'reworked'

ATLANTA — A live action series reboot of the popular animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” will not be heading to screens this fall as anticipated.

During the CW Network’s upfronts, a presentation of programming for the fall season, “will be reworked and repiloted off-cycle,” according to Deadline.

Dozens of Twitter users weighed in on a reported script leak of the pilot on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, with many sharing their admiration for the original series that aired on the Cartoon Network.

“In this case, the pilot didn’t work. Because we see enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you test things out. We felt, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’ This is a powerful property, it engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right,” Mark Pedowitz told The Hollywood Reporter during a press call.

Back in April, residents in Cartersville, Ga. got the blockbuster treatment as crews worked on scenes for the upcoming live action pilot

Jen Avery posted pictures in The A-Scene Facebook group of the action taking place downtown Cartersville.

“Just drove past filming in downtown Cartersville. Not a great shot since I was in a moving vehicle, but there is a car on fire. The sign said PPG, so I assume it’s Powerpuff Girls,” Avery wrote.

Another viewer wrote in commenting that nearby restaurants Table 20 and Mellow Mushroom could also see the excitement in the parking lot.

“PPG” is the production code and working title for staff making the action-packed reboot of the animated series.

During the course of production, cast members were spotted filming throughout metro Atlanta, most notably in Midtown.

The home where the main characters will live is located Meadowvale Drive, off Briarcliff. Many said the home is the uncanny real-life depiction of the home featured in the original series.

Maggie Kiley, the director for the upcoming CW series, shared an image of her first day on set earlier that month. She geotagged a photo of her director’s chair in the show’s fictional city of Townsville.

Weeks before, Kelly shared her excitement about the project in a social media post. “I am beyond excited to be onboard this super fun pilot with a legit dream team,” she wrote.

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are set to play the powerhouse trio. The stars will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, who became popular when the series originally aired from 1998-2005.

Donald Faison, who is most popular for his role in “Clueless” and “Scrubs” plays their creator/father, Professor Utonium.