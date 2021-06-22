Rapper J. Cole's tour is coming to State Farm Arena

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning the Dreamville artists to his 7 million Instagram followers that he was set to hit the road.

ATLANTA — Multi-award-winning rapper J. Cole is set to make a stop in Atlanta during his upcoming tour, Live Nation announced on Tuesday.

The rapper teased his fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday with the caption "Should.I.tour.this.one." Around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning the Dreamville artists to his 7 million Instagram followers that he was set to hit the road.

According to the press release, "The Off-Season" tour is scheduled at the State Farm Arena on Sept. 27. It's the second stop on the highly anticipated tour following Miami, Florida.

The Forest Hills Drive artist will stop at 17 cities along the way including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award Winning rapper will be joined by Morray, a fellow North Carolina singer and rapper. He's best known for his debut single "Quicksand," which he released in 2020.

21 Savage, according to J.Cole's Instagram, will also be a part of the tour.

Cole released his sixth studio album "The Off-Season" on May 14, 2021. The album features Morray, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, and 6lack. The nearly 40-minute long project has received high praise from hip hop enthusiasts.