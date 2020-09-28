Atlanta rapper arrested for going 150mph in his Ferrari on I-75

Back in June, the rapper walked away from another crash after authorities say he lost control of his Ferrari on the Downtown Connector.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty was arrested for speeding while driving in Atlanta.

The incident happened Sept. 21 when a Georgia State Patrol trooper saw Yachty’s white Ferrari traveling northbound on I-75 driving at a high rate of speed.

According to a report obtained by 11Alive, the trooper stated that Yachty, whose real name is Miles McCollum, was going 150 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic. He eventually caught up to him on I-75/85 south of University Avenue.

McCollum was transported to the Atlanta City Jail and later released. As the news began to circulate about the arrest, Yachty took to Instagram to tell his followers that he is currently not in custody.

According to the Georgia State Patrol trooper who filed that report, McCollum was traveling in the HOV lane around 3 p.m. when he lost control and hit the median wall and spun out more than 770 feet across seven lanes.

The Ferrari 488 then hit the concrete wall and came to rest in between the emergency and seventh lanes.