x
'Real Housewives' appear Black Lives Matter PSA

The campaign also features the cast of Bravo’s hit unscripted series “Married to Medicine: Atlanta”.

ATLANTA — The Black Lives Matter movement is growing after the recent deaths of people like Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and George Floyd.

Now some Atlanta namesakes are joining in.

The cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" jumped at the chance to help Marlo Hampton with her new Black Lives Matter public service announcement. 

Hampton who is part of the long-running Atlanta show came home with the idea because she has two nephews that she already gave 'the talk'  to when it comes to dealing with the police.

“Created this for you, for us! ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿⁣ #BlackLivesMatter Using our platforms and voices to bring awareness to injustices in Black America and provide solutions for change,” Hampton wrote in Instagram post.

Each of the women is passionate about advancing racial justice is not only in Atlanta but worldwide.

