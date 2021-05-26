Shaky Knees Festival announces lineup after year hiatus

The festival takes place Oct. 22-24, 2021 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — After a year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaky Knees Music Festival is returning Atlanta this fall.

Grammy award-winning performer Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels have been announced as this year’s headlining acts for the festival taking place Oct. 22-24, 2021 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.

More than 60 bands will hit the festival’s four stages, including Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood, The Hives and many more, according to release sent to 11Alive.

As festival organizers said they are still navigating bringing back live events with the safety procedures needed following the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

They said: “organizers are in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival.”

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” Tim Sweetwood, the festival's founder said in a statement. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

Tickets went on sale at 1 p.m. today via www.shakykneesfestival.com.