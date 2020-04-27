The song is becoming an anthem for life during the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — The Rolling Stones are knocking on another number one hit.

The group's new single, "Living In A Ghost Town," hit No. 1 on iTunes in more than 20 countries.

Mick Jagger, the group's front man says the song was written last year before all the lockdown measures were implemented and he reworked some lyrics before the song's release.

No word on whether the group, which had to postpone its "No Filter" tour is recording a new album.

