Sacha Baron Cohen takes home Golden Globe for Georgia filmed 'Borat' sequel

The comedy was filmed in our state. According to Vanity Fair, scenes were filmed at the Hay House, a historic landmark in Macon, Georgia.

ATLANTA — During the 2021 Golden Globes, Georgia productions were well-represented in the nominations but only one took home the gold, the “Borat” sequel.

Actor Sascha Baron Cohen won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Other locations include Lilburn and Marietta during the fall of 2019.

In the original film, Cohen, who plays Borat, pretends to be a Kazakhstani television reporter.

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series “Da Ali G Show.” The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.