Sacha Baron Cohen takes home Golden Globe for Georgia filmed 'Borat' sequel

According to Vanity Fair, scenes were filmed at the Hay House, a historic landmark in Macon, Georgia.

ATLANTA — During the 2021 Golden Globes, Georgia productions were well-represented in the nominations but only one took home the gold, the “Borat” sequel.

Actor Sascha Baron Cohen won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

The comedy was filmed in our state. According to Vanity Fair, scenes were filmed at the Hay House, a historic landmark in Macon.

Other locations include Lilburn and Marietta during the fall of 2019.

In the original film, Cohen, who plays Borat, pretends to be a Kazakhstani television reporter.

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series “Da Ali G Show.” The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

