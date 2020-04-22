x
As pandemic impacts black Americans, BET presents ‘Saving Ourselves COVID-19’ benefit concert

“black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall are set to host the televised special

ATLANTA — Recent findings have shown that Black Americans are being disproportionately harmed by the health and financial devastation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to that data, BET is hosting “Saving Ourselves COVID-19” a benefit concert, in partnership with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, leaders in the African American creative, civil rights, and business communities.

The efforts will provide critical financial, educational, and community support directly to the African Americans hardest hit by this crisis.

“Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J,  and Regina Hall are set to host the televised special.

There will be performances by Alicia Keys, John Legend, Atlanta’s own Usher, Chloe x Halle, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and so many more!

Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms is also set to appear during the broadcast.

The big show will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on BET.

You can now donate to the fund online via BET.com or by texting BETGives to 51555. More information on BET’s partnership with UWW and additional extensions of our relief efforts are forthcoming. For further details, please visit BET.com/COVID19.

