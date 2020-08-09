SCAD will host first-ever virtual AnimationFest

The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its AnimationFest virtually for the first time ever.

ATLANTA — One of the more academically notable animation festivals usually takes place each fall in Atlanta. This year, the festival will take on a virtual twist.

The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced that this year, they will host the SCAD AnimationFest virtually for the first time.

A representative for the school said the two-day festival will take place on September 25 and 26, and it will feature programming that represents many of the university’s top-ranked degree programs: including animation, visual effects, motion media design, film & television, along with interactive design and game development.

The festival will also showcase many SCAD alumni who have become leaders in their creative careers, as well as standout student work.

"The profession of animation is one of the creative winners of 2020, because virtual collaboration has long been a practice in the industry -- where teams work together from across the world to write, produce, score, and give voice to these films,” SCAD president Paula Wallace said in a statement.

Heavy hitters in the film and television industry are expected to engage in this year’s festival. Exclusive screenings, panel discussions, visual presentations and top talent and alumni from Netflix, Epic Games, Pixar, Nickelodeon, Dreamworks, Amazon, and more will be available to eventgoers.

“Animation films and shows have actually increased production during the pandemic! SCAD AnimationFest finds the industry riding high and invites our SCAD students into the very heart of it, to connect with our Bees in the industry and other filmmakers elevating animation to become the leading form in world entertainment,” Wallace added.