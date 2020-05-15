Ryan Seacrest delivers heartfelt commencement speech to Class of 2020

'The day will happen whether or not you get up,' Seacrest said.

ATLANTA — Ryan Seacrest took time out to congratulate this year’s graduating class.

The disc jockey and talk show host delivered a commencement address through iHeartRadio’s “Speeches for The Class of 2020.”

“To the graduating class of 2020, I did a podcast to remind you all of everything you've accomplished and the world of exciting opportunities that's waiting for you. You're here today so you can change TOMORROW,” Seacrest shared in a Twitter post.



During his speech, Ryan noted one of his favorite quotes from poet John Ciardi as well as his own "code" to positivity and success.

“Every new day is a chance to get better, to be kinder, or to try something new,” Seacrest said. “Each new day can also push you to your limits, make you stumble or reduce you to tears. But no matter the circumstances, you still only get one shot to make the day matter.

Last year, Seacrest, a Georgia native and University of Georgia grad, was inducted into the 2019 Radio Hall of Fame.

“29 years ago when I was an intern at STAR 94 in Atlanta, with no clue that I would one day be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame,” Seacrest wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who voted, whether it was by choice...or if the @onairwithryan team wore you down. It’s a dream come true!

Seacrest airs two shows “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest” from KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. The nationally syndicated programs are distributed by Premiere Networks. KIIS is an iHeart Radio station.