ATLANTA — From the #1 box office movies and best binge-worthy shows to the top musical artists, entertainment is booming in Georgia!
To celebrate being the Hollywood of the South, we’re throwing a Hollywood-type awards show…"The A-Scene Awards".
This awards ceremony has been two months in the making. During the last week of July, 11Alive’s A-Scene began a month-long online voting campaign with a big response from our fast-growing Facebook group of over 10,000 insiders.
See which one of your favorites won in the categories below.
Winners will be revealed during "Atlanta & Co." Thursday, September 27 on 11Alive at 11am.
BEST TV SHOW
"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for favorite TV show filmed in Atlanta!
NOMINEES:
- The Walking Dead https://youtu.be/eBaKVC1wIW4
- Stranger Things https://youtu.be/R1ZXOOLMJ8s
- Atlanta https://youtu.be/oRQ4cTsr3_c
- Dynasty https://youtu.be/ObZRiPwWZZI
LOCATION MADE FAMOUS AWARD
"Swan House" also known for its scenes in "The Hunger Games" took home the trophy for the most iconic filming location!
NOMINEES:
- Chippewa Square (Forrest Gump bench) https://youtu.be/36lQnVnBhTQ
- Swan House at Atlanta History Center (Hunger ames mansion) https://youtu.be/_PHuTzwHoHk
- The Beach at International Park (Walking Dead)
- Woodruff Park (Anchorman 2) https://youtu.be/R6QOSMYjgf8
BEST BINGE-WORTHY SHOW
"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for "Best Binge-Worthy Show"
NOMINEES:
- Ozark https://youtu.be/nqS_nsAU5KY
- The Walking Dead https://youtu.be/eBaKVC1wIW4
- Stranger Things https://youtu.be/R1ZXOOLMJ8s
- Atlanta https://youtu.be/oRQ4cTsr3_c
BEST MOVIE
"Black Panther" took home to trophy for the "Best Film made in Atlanta"!
NOMINEES:
- Baby Driver https://youtu.be/z2z857RSfhk
- I, Tonya https://youtu.be/OXZQ5DfSAAc
- Black Panther https://youtu.be/xjDjIWPwcPU
- Hidden Figures https://youtu.be/RK8xHq6dfAo
FAVORITE MUSICIAN LIVING IN GEORGIA
The Zac Brown Band took home the trophy for "Favorite Musical Artist Living in Georgia"!
NOMINEES:
- Zac Brown Band https://youtu.be/e4ujS1er1r0
- T.I. https://youtu.be/UZckXxpGNa8
- Sugarland https://youtu.be/l25AL0BdD6w
- Usher https://youtu.be/o3IWTfcks4k
FAVORITE PRODUCTION SIGN CODE
"McFly- Stranger Things" won the award for "Favorite Coded Sign" used in production of a film or TV show!
NOMINEES:
- EYE- MacGyver
- McFly- Stranger Things
- GUMMY- Goosebumps
- Gravitational- SuperFly
FAVORITE OLD SCHOOL GEORGIA FILMED MOVIE
The Burt Reynold's cult classic "Smokey and the Bandit" took home the trophy for favorite classic film produced in Georgia!
NOMINEES:
- Smokey and the Bandit https://youtu.be/IzMpOvKxXdM
- My Cousin Vinny https://youtu.be/IzMpOvKxXdM
- Driving Miss Daisy https://youtu.be/TQ3wXC5jqKE
- Deliverance https://youtu.be/at-gOm93fZg
FAVORITE ATLANTA-FILMED MARVEL MOVIE
"Black Panther" took home the trophy for favorite Marvel film produced in Atlanta!
NOMINEES:
- Avengers: Infinity War https://youtu.be/6ZfuNTqbHE8
- Black Panther https://youtu.be/xjDjIWPwcP
- Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 https://youtu.be/2cv2ueYnKjg
- Spiderman: Homecoming https://youtu.be/n9DwoQ7HWvI
FAVORITE MUSIC CELEBRITY-OWNED RESTAURANT
Ludacris' Chicken & Beer took home the trophy for favorite celebrity-owned restaurant in Atlanta!
NOMINEES:
- Wing Stop (Rick Ross) https://youtu.be/izeLzIl6wE4
- Escobar Restaurant and Tapas (2 Chainz) https://youtu.be/hRvxb9vz9Vc
- Chicken and Beer (Ludacris)
- Scales 925 (T.I.) https://youtu.be/QCVU62_0gMw
FAVORITE MOVIE/TV THEMED RESTAURANT
The Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries) took home the award for favorite restaurant tribute to a TV/movie!
NOMINEES:
- The Waking Dead Café (The Walking Dead)
- Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries)
- Whistlestop Café (Fried Green Tomatoes)
BEST SOUNDTRACK
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" took home the A-Scene award for favorite soundtrack related to a film produced in Atlanta!
NOMINEES:
- Black Panther
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
- Atlanta
- Superfly
BEST REALITY TV FALLOUT
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" took home the A-Scene award for favorite reality TV drama scene!
NOMINEES:
- Real Housewives of Atlanta https://youtu.be/idujU4DOHeQ
- Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta https://youtu.be/JS76EVEyIN0
- Little Women Atlanta https://youtu.be/E1bxJaMg_So
- Chrisley Knows Best https://youtu.be/QQ2J0h-Khsk
Connect with The A-Scene
Join our group and LIKE our page on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Check us out on YouTube