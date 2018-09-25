ATLANTA — From the #1 box office movies and best binge-worthy shows to the top musical artists, entertainment is booming in Georgia!

To celebrate being the Hollywood of the South, we’re throwing a Hollywood-type awards show…"The A-Scene Awards".

This awards ceremony has been two months in the making. During the last week of July, 11Alive’s A-Scene began a month-long online voting campaign with a big response from our fast-growing Facebook group of over 10,000 insiders.

See which one of your favorites won in the categories below.

Winners will be revealed during "Atlanta & Co." Thursday, September 27 on 11Alive at 11am.

A Scene Awards BG_1532640061129.jpg.jpg

BEST TV SHOW

"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for favorite TV show filmed in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

LOCATION MADE FAMOUS AWARD

"Swan House" also known for its scenes in "The Hunger Games" took home the trophy for the most iconic filming location!

NOMINEES:

BEST BINGE-WORTHY SHOW

"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for "Best Binge-Worthy Show"

NOMINEES:

black-panther_1518974007395-45079915.jpg
Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."
Disney/Marvel

BEST MOVIE

"Black Panther" took home to trophy for the "Best Film made in Atlanta"!

NOMINEES:

JASON ALDEAN_1532301482326.jpg.jpg
Jason Aldean sur.prised fans with tickets to his show in Atlanta

FAVORITE MUSICIAN LIVING IN GEORGIA

The Zac Brown Band took home the trophy for "Favorite Musical Artist Living in Georgia"!

NOMINEES:

McFlySized_1532366879895.png
Share your production sign photos with the A-Scene

FAVORITE PRODUCTION SIGN CODE

"McFly- Stranger Things" won the award for "Favorite Coded Sign" used in production of a film or TV show!

NOMINEES:

  • EYE- MacGyver
  • McFly- Stranger Things
  • GUMMY- Goosebumps
  • Gravitational- SuperFly
burt reynolds 1975_1536263917484.jpg-432346027.jpg
circa 1975: American actor Burt Reynolds.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

FAVORITE OLD SCHOOL GEORGIA FILMED MOVIE

The Burt Reynold's cult classic "Smokey and the Bandit" took home the trophy for favorite classic film produced in Georgia!

NOMINEES:

635993627437674126-XXX-AVENGERS-AGE-ULTRON-MOV-JY-5965-72704192_20160520223105-67162

FAVORITE ATLANTA-FILMED MARVEL MOVIE

"Black Panther" took home the trophy for favorite Marvel film produced in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

ludacris gday_1461185561168.jpg
<p><span style="color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: Tahoma; font-size: 11px;">Apr 16, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Entertainer and recording artist Ludacris performs before the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports</span></p>

FAVORITE MUSIC CELEBRITY-OWNED RESTAURANT

Ludacris' Chicken & Beer took home the trophy for favorite celebrity-owned restaurant in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

00533.MTS.00_00_02_17.Still001_1532661996571.jpg

FAVORITE MOVIE/TV THEMED RESTAURANT

The Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries) took home the award for favorite restaurant tribute to a TV/movie!

NOMINEES:

  • The Waking Dead Café (The Walking Dead)
  • Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries)
  • Whistlestop Café (Fried Green Tomatoes)
superfly movide_1528430489755.jpg.jpg

BEST SOUNDTRACK

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" took home the A-Scene award for favorite soundtrack related to a film produced in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

  • Black Panther
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
  • Atlanta
  • Superfly
85063392_1532660959735
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 03: TV personality/actress NeNe Leakes onstage at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo at Georgia World Congress Center on May 3, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Paras Griffin

BEST REALITY TV FALLOUT

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" took home the A-Scene award for favorite reality TV drama scene!

NOMINEES:

