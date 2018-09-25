ATLANTA — From the #1 box office movies and best binge-worthy shows to the top musical artists, entertainment is booming in Georgia!

To celebrate being the Hollywood of the South, we’re throwing a Hollywood-type awards show…"The A-Scene Awards".

This awards ceremony has been two months in the making. During the last week of July, 11Alive’s A-Scene began a month-long online voting campaign with a big response from our fast-growing Facebook group of over 10,000 insiders.

See which one of your favorites won in the categories below.

Winners will be revealed during "Atlanta & Co." Thursday, September 27 on 11Alive at 11am.

BEST TV SHOW

"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for favorite TV show filmed in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

The Walking Dead https://youtu.be/eBaKVC1wIW4

Stranger Things https://youtu.be/R1ZXOOLMJ8s

Atlanta https://youtu.be/oRQ4cTsr3_c

Dynasty https://youtu.be/ObZRiPwWZZI

LOCATION MADE FAMOUS AWARD

"Swan House" also known for its scenes in "The Hunger Games" took home the trophy for the most iconic filming location!

NOMINEES:

Chippewa Square (Forrest Gump bench) https://youtu.be/36lQnVnBhTQ

Swan House at Atlanta History Center (Hunger ames mansion) https://youtu.be/_PHuTzwHoHk

The Beach at International Park (Walking Dead)

Woodruff Park (Anchorman 2) https://youtu.be/R6QOSMYjgf8

BEST BINGE-WORTHY SHOW

"Stranger Things" took home the trophy for "Best Binge-Worthy Show"

NOMINEES:

Ozark https://youtu.be/nqS_nsAU5KY

The Walking Dead https://youtu.be/eBaKVC1wIW4

Stranger Things https://youtu.be/R1ZXOOLMJ8s

Atlanta https://youtu.be/oRQ4cTsr3_c

BEST MOVIE

"Black Panther" took home to trophy for the "Best Film made in Atlanta"!

NOMINEES:

Baby Driver https://youtu.be/z2z857RSfhk

I, Tonya https://youtu.be/OXZQ5DfSAAc

Black Panther https://youtu.be/xjDjIWPwcPU

Hidden Figures https://youtu.be/RK8xHq6dfAo

FAVORITE MUSICIAN LIVING IN GEORGIA

The Zac Brown Band took home the trophy for "Favorite Musical Artist Living in Georgia"!

NOMINEES:

Zac Brown Band https://youtu.be/e4ujS1er1r0

T.I. https://youtu.be/UZckXxpGNa8

Sugarland https://youtu.be/l25AL0BdD6w

Usher https://youtu.be/o3IWTfcks4k

Share your production sign photos with the A-Scene

FAVORITE PRODUCTION SIGN CODE

"McFly- Stranger Things" won the award for "Favorite Coded Sign" used in production of a film or TV show!

NOMINEES:

EYE- MacGyver

McFly- Stranger Things

GUMMY- Goosebumps

Gravitational- SuperFly

FAVORITE OLD SCHOOL GEORGIA FILMED MOVIE

The Burt Reynold's cult classic "Smokey and the Bandit" took home the trophy for favorite classic film produced in Georgia!

NOMINEES:

Smokey and the Bandit https://youtu.be/IzMpOvKxXdM

My Cousin Vinny https://youtu.be/IzMpOvKxXdM

Driving Miss Daisy https://youtu.be/TQ3wXC5jqKE

Deliverance https://youtu.be/at-gOm93fZg

FAVORITE ATLANTA-FILMED MARVEL MOVIE

"Black Panther" took home the trophy for favorite Marvel film produced in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

Avengers: Infinity War https://youtu.be/6ZfuNTqbHE8

Black Panther https://youtu.be/xjDjIWPwcP

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 https://youtu.be/2cv2ueYnKjg

Spiderman: Homecoming https://youtu.be/n9DwoQ7HWvI

FAVORITE MUSIC CELEBRITY-OWNED RESTAURANT

Ludacris' Chicken & Beer took home the trophy for favorite celebrity-owned restaurant in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

Wing Stop (Rick Ross) https://youtu.be/izeLzIl6wE4

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas (2 Chainz) https://youtu.be/hRvxb9vz9Vc

Chicken and Beer (Ludacris)

Scales 925 (T.I.) https://youtu.be/QCVU62_0gMw

FAVORITE MOVIE/TV THEMED RESTAURANT

The Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries) took home the award for favorite restaurant tribute to a TV/movie!

NOMINEES:

The Waking Dead Café (The Walking Dead)

Mystic Grill (Vampire Diaries)

Whistlestop Café (Fried Green Tomatoes)

BEST SOUNDTRACK

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" took home the A-Scene award for favorite soundtrack related to a film produced in Atlanta!

NOMINEES:

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Atlanta

Superfly

BEST REALITY TV FALLOUT

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" took home the A-Scene award for favorite reality TV drama scene!

NOMINEES:

Real Housewives of Atlanta https://youtu.be/idujU4DOHeQ

Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta https://youtu.be/JS76EVEyIN0

Little Women Atlanta https://youtu.be/E1bxJaMg_So

Chrisley Knows Best https://youtu.be/QQ2J0h-Khsk

