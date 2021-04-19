Showtime series on Michelle Obama currently being filmed in Atlanta

Critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis is set to star as Lady O!

ATLANTA — The story of former First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama is coming to the small screen. Crews and staff in Atlanta are working on Showtime’s upcoming series “First Ladies".

Yellow signs reading “FLOTUS,” which stands for the first lady of the United States were spotted earlier this month at Hunter Hills around Chicamauga Ave NW and Sharon St, a tipster in 11Alive’s A-Scene Facebook group reported.

Critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis is set to star as Lady O. Shadow and Act reports Saniyya Sidney will play Sasha Obama and Lexi Underwood (Hulu’s ‘Little Fire’s Everywhere’) will appear as Malia Obama.

O-T Fagbenie has been cast to portray former President Barack Obama.

According to Shadow & Act, the anthology series will dive into the world-changing decisions made by America’s dynamic first ladies.

“This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt,” according to a description for the upcoming project.

Other stars include Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

