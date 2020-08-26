Shaquille O'Neal inks extension deal with Turner Sports

The NBA star is expanding his role and developing another series ‘The Business of Basketball’.

ATLANTA — Shaq will be spending even more time in Atlanta.

Not only does the former mega NBA star co-owns multiple Papa John’s franchises in the area, but he’s also booking lots of camera time with Tuner Sports.

Atlanta Biz Journal reports O’Neal just inked a deal for a multi-year extension as a studio analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA and the NBA’s Tuesday night programming.

According to the report, the star is expanding his role and developing another series ‘The Business of Basketball’.

His current show, Shaqtin-a-fool, will be expanding to include new genres and platforms in hopes of reaching a broader fanbase.

Shaq began his stint with Turner Sports back in 2011. A rep for the network says his contributions have extended across a number of platforms, including additional shows and segments airing on TNT and NBA TV.

He hosted the NBA Awards on TNT in 2019.

Prior to joining Turner Sports, O’Neal enjoyed a 19-year NBA career after being drafted first overall in 1992. A three-time NBA Finals MVP, he won four NBA Championships (three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat), was a 15-time NBA All-Star and ranks eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

In September 2016, O’Neal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In addition to winning on camera, Shaq has given back to communities in Georgia with his random acts of kindness.

Back in March, a group of Georgia first graders and their parents got quite the surprise when the icon dropped in during a home school learning session.