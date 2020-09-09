Georgia's Shaquira McGrath sings Fleetwood Mac hit on 'America's Got Talent'

She sang Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" during the semi-finals! Check out her full performance here.

ATLANTA — Kennesaw’s Shaquira McGrath wowed the judges again on “America's Got Talent,” but is it enough to make finale night?

The 26-year-old rising star, originally from Crawford, Georgia, sang Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" during the semi-finals.

The performer is also a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

According to her social media accounts, she is a self-described “former binge eater” and has adopted a healthier lifestyle with keto eating habits.

The contestant enjoys sharing recipes on her Instagram account and covering songs for her followers.

Her passion for singing has afforded her many opportunities, most recently including the chance to audition for "America’s Got Talent."

A rep from the show tells us McGrath desires to use her gift and vocal ability to bring joy and happiness to those who are hurting, hopeless, and in need of inspiration.

Her passion for singing began at the young age of 2, captivating the hearts and minds of audiences across the country.