The daytime talk show will end on April 24.

ATLANTA — Production for the popular talk show “Sister Circle TV” will end on April 24, a spokesperson for the show said Monday morning.

“We have made a decision to end production of #SisterCircleTV as of April 24, 2020. We are so proud of what our hosts -- @rashanali, @Syleena_Johnson, @absolutelyquad & @TrinaBraxton- and our team has accomplished in its almost three-year run. Thank you for your support,” the show's Twitter account said.

TEGNA, which launched the show in 2016 on WATL and TV One, said that while the show gained a lot of fans, “the show has not grown its audience enough to continue.”

TEGNA later thanked advertisers and sponsors for their support.

“And thank you, fans and friends of the show, for believing in our mission and tuning in every day,” the statement concluded.