CHICAGO — A hearing is set in the city of Chicago's effort to recover costs from actor Jussie Smollett after police said his claims of a racist and anti-gay attack were phony and staged.

The status hearing Tuesday is the first since the lawsuit was moved to federal court from state court in July.

The city sued in April after a prosecutor's surprise decision to drop criminal charges against Smollett, who was accused of making a false report.

Jussie Smollett throughout the years This Feb. 21, 2019 photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jussie Smollett. Police say the "Empire" actor turned himself in early Thursday to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (Chicago Police Department via AP) Nathaniel Dean, Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Sir Ridley Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Jussie Smollett, Amy Seimetz and Danny McBride seen at Sir Ridley Scott Hands and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images) Jussie Smollett, left, and Estelle, perform a medley from the television show "Empire" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) In this image released by Fox, Bryshere Gray, from left, Jussie Smollett, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard appear in a scene from "Empire." Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier says Jussie Smollett won't be back on "Empire." Collier, speaking to TV critics Wednesday, affirmed series co-creator Lee Daniels' decision to drop Smollett from the drama’s upcoming final season. (Chuck Hodes/FOX via AP) FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. Smollett's publicist, Hilary Rosen, says the actor will not attend a hearing on whether a special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate prosecutors' dismissal of charges against him. Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File) FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows actor-singer Jussie Smollett, from the Fox series, "Empire," posing for a portrait in New York. Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier says Jussie Smollett won't be back on "Empire." Collier, speaking to TV critics Wednesday, affirmed series co-creator Lee Daniels' decision to drop Smollett from the drama’s upcoming final season. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File) Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building after his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of lying to police about being attacked in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. Smollett, an actor on the TV series "Empire," is also an R&B musician who performed Saturday night, Feb. 2, 2019, at a concert in Los Angeles. Smollett, who is openly gay, says two masked men attacked him early Tuesday in Chicago in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Jussie Smollett poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Chicago wants Smollett to pay $130,000 to cover police overtime, among other expenses.

Attorneys for the former "Empire" actor say assertions that Smollett concocted the incident are defamatory. They're asking U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to throw out the lawsuit. She'll likely take several weeks to rule on that request.

