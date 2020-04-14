Caleb Mclaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on “Stranger Things went to social media to offer encouragement to fans.

ATLANTA — The cast of “Stranger Things” would have never predicted staying home during this time. Back in March, they just had just begun filming the fourth season of their hit Netflix series in Georgia.

Scenes for the show were also set to be filmed in New Mexico for the very first time, but all plans were halted as Netflix pulled production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Caleb Mclaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on “Stranger Things," went to social media to offer encouragement to fans.

He started off the video with the “Stranger Things” theme music.

“Now that I got your attention. We all need to pray around the world right now. Even though we’re not together, we can still pray together. It doesn’t matter if you are religious or if you believe in God or not. This is a prayer not only for yourself and your loved ones, but people you have not met or may never get a chance to meet. We got to pray for the families who are suffering, and for our enemies,” McLaughin wrote.

“We’re all in this together,” he added. ”We just got to keep a positive mindset and keep pushing. I will be praying for each and every one of you guys.”

