Summer concert series coming to new Dunwoody amphitheater

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A summer concert series will take place at the new Brook Run Park Amphitheater, the city of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday.

“Groovin’ on the Green,” a free summer concert series officially kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The first concert will feature the Josh Gilbert Band, a singer-songwriter and collective band with a Southern rock/pop, blues and Americana sound. The next two concerts will take place on July 10 and September 11. Featured bands for those concerts will be announced at a later date.

The popular series was put on hold last year as a result of the pandemic. This is the first time it will kick off at Brook Run Park Amphitheater.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since last summer. This is just the kind of thing our community had in mind when we planned and built the new amphitheater,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement. “I’m anticipating big crowds, and I’m excited for the opportunity to gather, again.”

The venue includes terraced seating, expanded levels of open space, restrooms and an upgraded pavilion.

The amphitheater is located along the Dunwoody Trailway in Brook Run Park and offers easy access for those who want to walk or ride their bicycles to the event.