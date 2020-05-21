A young boy's mission to deliver a gift to skateboard legend Tony Hawk comes true all thanks to a very special FedEx driver.

ATLANTA — A FedEx driver played a critical role in making a dream come true for an eight-year-old in Suwanee.

Mikail, a Fedex Driver who was on his route in Suwanee, Georgia, doesn't exactly know Tony Hawk but he knows that social media is a powerful tool. Mikail, who goes by username @fresh2deaf on the TikToc app, explained the scenario to his followers.

“'Hey sir do you know the pro-skater Tony Hawk?' I was like yeah I know who he is, and he goes 'can you mail this to him?'” Mikail said showing a skate board that the young boy had decorated.

“He said 'get this to Tony Hawk for me. Tell him that its from Cooper' and I just thought it was adorable."

Hawk responded.

“Hey Cooper, what’s up its Tony Hawk, I just wanna say thank you so much for the skateboard. It’s on its way to my house already. As a thank you gift, I'm going to send you a skateboard. This one that I’m riding,” Hawk said in a TikTok video. “Thanks buddy. I hope to meet you sometime.”

