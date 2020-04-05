Last season’s winner, Jim DiBattista, lost 144 lbs. (37.4% body fat) while competing on the show, according to producers.

ATLANTA — ‘The Biggest Loser’, one of the most popular and longest-running unscripted franchises in television history, is back!

Producers tell 11Alive that a revamped format is coming back for another season and they are looking for people ready to kick start a lifestyle of health and wellness for years to come.

The show is now virtually casting individuals looking to elevate their health and that have more than 100 pounds they’d like to lose.

Contestants who show up to the competition series get visible results. Last season’s winner, Jim DiBattista, lost 144 pounds (37.4% body fat) while competing on the show, according to producers.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, be prepared to tell casting producers why you should be on the show. For the application, casting wants hopefuls to showcase their personalities and why they deserve to be on the show.

Those interested can apply HERE.