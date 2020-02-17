ATLANTA — Atlanta mega-producer Will Packer is back on the box office list with his latest movie “The Photograph."

The romantic comedy, starring Issa Rae and LaKieth Stanfield, landed in fourth place in the U.S. domestic box office list.

According to Box Office Pro.com, the release performed well over Valentine’s Day weekend “bringing in an estimated $12.27 million." Universal projected it was taking home $13.39 million over a four-day time period.

While Packer’s company is based in the metro Atlanta area and has created productions like “Ready to Love,” “Little,” and “What Men Want” in Georgia, “The Photograph” was filmed in New York City and New Orleans.

But there are two other films that were manufactured in Georgia rounding out this week’s top 10.

“Bad Boys for Life” landed at No. 5 taking home an estimated $11.3 million. The buddy cop action sequel is expected to reach $200 million in domestic box office revenue by next weekend.

On Friday, Will Smith shared candid moments from behind the scenes of the making of the film on his YouTube channel.

The star shared some exclusive footage of when he was filming scenes in Atlanta last winter.

“We’re going to do seventeen days’ worth of work in six days,” Smith said before going into a montage of action-packed stunts.

During the video, Smith said he felt the scenes didn’t get the proper time, so he and the directors requested more money from Sony Pictures to pick up more scenes at a later date.

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith filming 'Bad Boys for Life' in Buckhead

“I’m feeling like we’re $5 million short on the budget for the final sequence, but I feel like everyone prefers to get jammed, and then get paid three times more to get out of the jam, rather than pre-plan to save money,” Smith said.

The blockbuster scene featured in explosions, helicopters and sports cars for stunts.

The Rock’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” rounds out the last of the Georgia-tied production at No. 7 on the top 10 list.

Filmed at BlackHall Studios, the family-friendly action comedy, which also stars Kevin Hart took an “estimated $5.7 million” and will pass the $300 million mark this week.

Check out the full list of box office numbers here.

