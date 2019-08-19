ATLANTA — Fans of the hit early 2000s Disney animated series “The Proud Family” are getting a bit of nostalgia after the creator announced the new episodes will be returning to screens.

Actor Tommy Davidson, the creator of the series, revealed that it will be coming to Disney+, the network's new streaming service.

In an interview with “Where Is The Buzz” at the premiere of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Davidson said the show is officially coming back.

Davidson who voiced the character Oscar Proud will be returning.

“They told me not to tell you,” Davidson laughed. “New episodes with Oscar Proud!”

Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai. White, Kyla Pratt, and Orlando Brown starred in the original series when it first debuted in 2001.

The show, which ran until 2005 and ended with “The Proud Family Movie,” followed 14-year old Penny Proud voiced by Pratt.

Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child performed the theme song in the original movie. The singer gave fans a bit of throwback feels when she performed the song at festivals last year.

Disney+ will include more than 7,000 episodes of television series content from brands Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

The streaming service is expected to launch November 12 in the United States, with packages starting at $7 a month.

