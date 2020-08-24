First Look: Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie in 'The Suicide Squad'

The star-packed sequel was filmed in parts of Georgia between the summer of 2019 and spring 2020.

ATLANTA — DC Comics fans got a thrilling sneak peek at the upcoming sequel to the 2016 superhero film Suicide Squad, as a behind the scenes featurette about the new movie, The Suicide Squad, was released over the weekend.

The teaser was released as part of DC's digital Fandome event, a huge online fan showcase of comic-based television and movie projects over the upcoming months featuring fan-favorite characters.

The clip features several of the original film’s stars, including Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Margot Robbie -- who reprises her role as Harley Quinn for a third DC film.

Newcomers for ‘The Suicide Squad’ include John Cena, 'Saturday Night Live's' Pete Davidson, 'Doctor Who' star Peter Capaldi, and Idris Elba, who will be appearing as Bloodsport.

The star-packed sequel was filmed throughout parts of Georgia between the summer of 2019 and spring of 2020.

In March, Gunn hopped onto Instagram to celebrate wrapping up production of the movie with a cast and crew photo, saying that it was one of the hardest and most fulfilling times of his life.

In the Instagram post, he revealed that working on the film was emotionally challenging, as his father died shortly before the production began. His dog also passed two weeks before the end of filming.

“The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies,” Gunn wrote.

"El Dorado" was the working title for the "Suicide Squad" sequel. S&K Pictures sent a filming notification to residents who lived near Fayetteville's Pinewood Studios, where crews were working on the feature film.

The notification was a warning to that the folks living nearby may hear noise "audible beyond the confines of the Pinewood Campus."