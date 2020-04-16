This baby can’t get enough of 'The Git Up' challenge!

Brown reposted several videos of Baby Scotti reacting to the “The Git Up Challenge,” with each moment turning into a bright smile.

ATLANTA — The coronavirus outbreak has many people at home, and one adorable baby has us dancing along to a social media challenge.

Baby Scotti lives in Arizona with her parents. They got the surprise of a lifetime when Blanco Brown, the recording artist behind the “The Git Up" posted their video their daughter on his Instagram.

Brown reposted several videos of Baby Scotti reacting to the popular “The Git Up" challenge song with each moment turning into a bright smile.

Ashlee, Scotti’s mom, tells us she noticed her daughter loving the song two months ago when she was crying. Her husband was playing country music and the song just made her stop. She tried playing song again to see if it would do the trick.

“We were on the highway, and she was screaming her head off in her car seat. I said “oh my gosh, what do I do. I pulled over and put on Spotify, and I put on shuffle. Me and my husband life country music, and that was the song that came on and she just loved that song,” she told 11Alive.

“I wondered if it was a coincidence, so I tried it the next time she was fussy so like the next day and she like responded to it and was immediately just calm,” she laughed. “Even now she just puts on a show.”

“If This Don’t Make Your Day Better, I Don’t Know What Will... Lil Scottie’s Amazing 😊😄 Thanks for posting these videos @Thomashlee,” Brown wrote.

Brown’s music video for “The Git Up” has over 55 million views on YouTube.

People have been posting videos of themselves dancing along to the hit song, using different hashtags like #gitupchallenge and #gitup.

