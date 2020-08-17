'This Is Us' will 'tackle' COVID-19 pandemic in upcoming season

Creator Dan Fogelman also said he is unsure when production will start or when new episodes will air on NBC.

LOS ANGELES — The upcoming fifth season of "This Is Us" will implement the ongoing coronavirus pandemic into its storyline.

Fogelman said he is unsure when production will start on the new season or when new episodes will air on NBC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about addressing COVID-19 in the present day story, Fogelman said, "Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters."

Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

Fogelman also assured fans that despite the addition to the COVID-19 storyline, the show will still have the same planned ending.

“We have a carefully crafted plan through six seasons of the television show that hundreds of people have now devoted for four-plus years of their lives executing," Fogelman previously told Entertainment Weekly.