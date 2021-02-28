T.I responds to sexual assault allegation in music video "What It's Come To"

The video is true to life with T.I. and wife Tiny under investigation, but instead of police a woman dubbed “The Parasite” is leading the operation.

ATLANTA — Rapper T.I. is opening the lid on sexual assault accusations in a newly released music video “What It’s Come To,” a single to his announced “last album”.

The video is true to life with T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris under investigation, but instead of police a woman dubbed “The Parasite” is leading the operation.

Back in May, Los Angeles Police announced it was investigating a sexual assault case involving the Atlanta mogul, whose real name is Clifford Harris.

The news came weeks after a New York-based attorney asked the Georgia attorney general to file criminal charges against the rapper.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn claimed more than 30 women from various states contacted him and accused the rapper and his wife of abuse stretching back 15 years.

The New York Times also spoke to one alleged victim, who said she believed she had been drugged while socializing with the pair at a Los Angeles nightclub.

However, a spokesperson for Harris said they have received no word from the police on this investigation.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country," attorney Steve Sadow said on behalf of Harris and his wife.

Sadow also had words for those who first made the claims against the Harrises. According to NBC Los Angeles, the investigation doesn't currently involve T.I.'s wife Tiny.

"It appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," he said. "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

An attorney representing the accusers, Tyrone A. Blackburn, released this statement on the investigation: