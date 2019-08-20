TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb says she's had "probably the best summer of my entire life" while on maternity leave - but now it's time to get back to work.

Hoda and boyfriend Joel Schiffman adopted their second daughter, Hope, in April.

"Guess what? It's time to get my roots done," she said in an Instagram video. "I'm coming back to work!"

Hoda and Schiffman also have another daughter, Haley Joy. The anchor said she's been cherishing time this summer with her children.

"Look, I'm not gonna lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids," she said. "I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm gonna love? Coming back to you guys."

She said she "cannot wait" to be back in front of fans.

"I am getting ready, I'm setting my alarm - 3:15 a.m. OK? Well be back in business. I love you guys, I cannot wait to see you," she said.

MORE TODAY HEADLINES

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager announces birth of baby boy

Baby boy on the way for TODAY's Dylan Dreyer