The team at the Trap Music Museum will be applying safety measures for employees and customers before entering the gallery.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most popular tourist destinations for the hip-hop community is reopening after weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 safety measures.

T.I’s Trap Music Museum will open its doors on June 5, by “adhering to the CDC and the City of Atlanta’s full safety recommendations,” a release sent to 11Alive states.

The team at the Trap Music Museum will be applying to following measures for employees and customers:

Each employee and customer will have their temperature checked before entering the building

Social distancing will be practiced throughout the museum and in lines

All patrons and employees will be required to wear masks

Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the museum

Back in January, curators at the Trap Music Museum added two exhibits honoring female rappers. It was first for the popular gallery.

Krystal Garner, general manager of the Trap Music Museum, said she vowed to create a space where women in the hip hop industry can be celebrated.

“I've always had a love for women who were able to spit bars over a dope beat. The first time I heard Nicki Minaj's 'Itty Bitty Piggy' and Cardi B's 'On Fleek' they were automatically placed on my 'Best of the Best' list," Garner said.

In 2019, Cardi B made music industry history when her album “Invasion of Privacy” took home a Grammy for “Best Rap Album of the Year.”

Minaj is the first woman to appear in the Billboard Hot 100 one hundred times.

Last summer, Atlanta celebs came together for an unveiling of the Trap Music Museum’s exhibit honoring the late Nipsey Hussle.

T.I. wanted to honor the West Coast rapper in a big way, so he tapped Brian Kirhagis to bring the mural to life!

“It goes without saying how prolific and just how significant of a legacy, little bro left behind so we knew for us to put together a collection of art to exhibit what this artist meant to the culture there’s no way we couldn’t do it,” T.I. told The A-Scene’s Ryan Dennis.

Check out the feature here.