30 years after debut, 'Troop Beverly Hills' sequel becomes official

ATLANTA — Beverly Hills, what a thrill! It’s been over 30 years since ‘Troop Beverly Hills’ hit theaters and fell flat with critics.

But the comedy set in the 90210 zip code, starring actress Shelley Long, has become a classic in the decades following.

The pampered housewife-turned-troop leader made many want to be a Wilderness Girl.

Grab your glamping tents and bedazzled khaki uniforms – the girls are getting a sequel! Sony’s Tri-Star Pictures has given the green light for a new twist on the troop tale with screenwriter Aeysha Carr’s script and Oran Zegman making her directorial debut.