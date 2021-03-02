TV and film productions made in Georgia nominated for 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Three Georgia-based productions have entered the coveted golden trophy nominations.

This year’s Golden Globes looks a lot different with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon releases earning several nominations for their movies and shows. Out of those shows and movies, three Georgia-based productions have entered the coveted golden trophy nominations.

OZARK

Netflix's "Ozark," currently filming its upcoming fourth and final season in Georgia, is up for four nominations the top TV categories this year. The show’s star and executive producer, Jason Bateman, is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The series is also up for Best Television Series - Drama, and Julie Garner, who appears as Ruth Langmore, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“Ozark” is set in Missouri but has filmed its scenes mostly in Georgia since its first season. Netflix reports the last season picked up with the crew doubling down on risky decisions, “to expand their empire in the next chapter of the thrilling crime drama series.”

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

HBO’s breakout fictional horror series “Lovecraft Country," is nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. However, several critics and fans are calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press as actress Jurnee Smollett did not get a nomination for her performance on the show.

The series, which is executive produced by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, was filmed throughout parts of Georgia as well as Chicago, during the summer and fall months of 2019.

It’s a combination of real-life horror and fiction that made Peel’s 2017 film “Get Out" a big hit with audiences at the box office.

HBO went big by not only filming in Macon, Marietta, East Point, and across metro Atlanta, they also leased three soundstages at Blackhall Studios.

When The A-Scene went to visit Blackhall Studios in October of 2019, CEO Ryan Milsap confirmed that the series had a “Game of Thrones budget,” and was utilizing three soundstages at his facility.

According to Business Insider, an episode of "Game of Thrones" cost the network nearly $15 million during its final season.

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Glenn Close scored a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for the Netflix film “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard filmed the movie across parts of Georgia during the summer of 2019.

The film is based on the 2016 New York Times best-selling memoir by J.D. Vance that follows a families' personal journey.

Brian Grazer, who is the producer of the movie, shared behind the scenes pictures on set with Howard on his Instagram account.

Followers of the A-Scene Facebook group also shared production spotting in their neighborhoods during that time.