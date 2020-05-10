TV shows and movies currently being made in Georgia

TV shows like the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” “Bigger on BET +” and an upcoming series chronicling the life of soul singer Aretha Franklin are filming.

ATLANTA — Several TV and films have returned to Georgia over the past week, and residents are starting to notice productions taking place in their neighborhoods.

Upcoming films like “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone, and “Dear Evan Hansen” are currently being filmed in our state.

TV shows like the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” “Bigger on BET +” and an upcoming series chronicling the life of soul singer Aretha Franklin are also being produced in Georgia.

Here’s a look at some of the recent productions taking place over the past week.

STRANGER THINGS

The cast of “Stranger Things” have officially kicked off production in Georgia.

While the cast and crew have been quiet, several fan pages have posted their excitement about the highly-anticipated new season finally picking up again.

The show’s Twitter account teased a photo of a film slate of what appears to be the eighth or ninth episode in progress.

“Meanwhile in the Upside Down,” read a caption under the photo.

Earlier during the summer, the show's return to set was solidified by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo revealed the upcoming fourth season won’t be the final season, and everyone in the cast and crew is excited to get back to work.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” Matt said.

For the first time ever, production for the show will also head west after Netflix expanded in New Mexico and reportedly has state of the art facilities that “lent themselves to the story”.

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

That wasn't the only storyline spin for the upcoming fourth season. Fans were shocked to see the character Hopper, who was presumed dead during the finale of season 3, appear in a teaser at a Russian training camp.

The show, which has filmed in Georgia for all of its seasons, mainly records at EUE Screen Gems.

If you happen to see the yellow production sign “DOLLYHIDE,” users in the A-Scene Facebook group report its connected to “Stranger Things”.

SAMARITAN

You may spot Sylvester Stallone back at Busy Bee’s Café in the coming weeks. The star and the rest of the cast and crew of “Samaritan” have resumed production.

Recently, a user in the A-Scene Facebook group reported a production sighting in Norcross.

The upcoming MGM thriller was originally slated to hits theaters in December of 2020, but production was halted as a safety precaution back in March.

Earlier this year, Stallone gave fans the surprise of a lifetime when he spent some days off set at Busy Bee’s Café in downtown Atlanta.

Stallone said he ate and spoke with some “interesting customers who were lot of fun and loved movies. I’ll be back. To quote a friend of mine”.

For fans who don’t get the reference, Stallone was referring to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic role in “The Terminator. "Samaritan" is Stallone's next major motion picture. It’s a thriller about a young boy who is out to discover a mythical superhero after disappearing 20 years earlier, following a tragic event.

Deadline reports screenwriter Bragi F. Schut ("Escape Room") is tapped to bring the story to life. Stallone and Braden Aftergood will produce the project through their company Balboa Productions.

GENIUS: ARETHA

The show must go on!”

That’s what creators for the upcoming NatGeo “Genius: Aretha” series are doing. Deadline reported the show resumed production after coming to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between December 2019 and March 2020, production for “Genius: Aretha” completed filming a reported five and a half episodes of the previously-scheduled eight episode run.

With production now back in action, there’s an opportunity for fresh new faces to become part of the series. Casting producers are currently filling various roles for the upcoming series.

“Genius: Aretha" will chronicle the life of GRAMMY Award-winning singer Aretha Franklin. The show was originally set for a May 25 release, but has not gotten a new premiere date.

BIGGER

The cast of the BET+ original series “Bigger” is returning to work in Atlanta, and there’s an opportunity for you to become an extra on the show.

Producers at CAB Casting, LLC are currently looking for paid extras to be part of the upcoming second season of the Will Packer-produced show, created by Felischa Marye.

Crews will be filming scenes throughout Atlanta during next week in the areas of West Midtown, Little Five Points, and Gwinnett County. If you think you have what it takes, check out more details here.

Back in February, BET announced the series had been picked up for a second season. Production was scheduled to resume during the spring and summer of this year, but had been halted due to the pandemic.

For a full list of productions currently being made in Georgia, check out the state's official website here.